Airbus presume de un nuevo récord mundial con su A321

Congratulations/Félicitations @AirTransat!

With a record 7,600km flight between Montreal 🇨🇦 & Athens 🇬🇷, the #A321LR has lived up to its name like never before.

⬇️Here is the unrivalled long-range route opener offering true transatlantic capabilities w/ a single aisle aircraft. pic.twitter.com/wC3Obv5nEW