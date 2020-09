La ciudad del futuro se levantará en las islas de Malasia

BIG, Hijjas Architects & Planners & Ramboll are selected as winners of Penang State Government's competition to design a masterplan for #Penang South Islands, providing Penangites with approximately 4.6km of public beaches, 600 acres of parks and a 25km waterfront! Our proposal – #BiodiverCity – supports the #Penang2030 vision with a clear focus on livability, on stimulating a socially and economically inclusive development, and on environmental #sustainability for future generations. BiodiverCity will be a new sustainable, global destination where cultural, ecological and economic growth is secured and where people & nature co-exist in one of the most biodiverse places on the planet at the southern shore of Penang Island. Animation by BIG & Lucian RacovitanTake a tour of BiodiverCity here: https://big.dk/#projects-psihttps://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/20/danish-firm-bjarke-ingels-groups-named-lead-masterplan-designer-of-penang-s/1895522👏💪👍 CONGRATS to the entire team! Bjarke Ingels Daniel Sundlin Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Jeremy Alain Siegel, Shane C Dalke, Autumn Visconti, Veronica Acosta, Jeffrey Shumaker, Jamie Maslyn Larson, Stephanie Mauer, Mike Munoz, Max Moriyama, Thomas McMurtrie, Mateo Fernandez, Lingyi Xu, Yao Tong, Yanan Ding, Won Ryu, Alan Fan, Sangha Jung, Christian Cueva, Jordan Felber, Bernardo Schumaker Terry Chew Chris Pin, Tracey Sodder