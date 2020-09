Los marcianitos invaden Marsella

View this post on Instagram

I’m proud to be the 8th artist invited at the MAMO art center. I’ve secretly turned it into an operational base for the invasion of Marseille this summer. INVADER WAS HERE / Opening today until Nov 11th 2020 Open everyday / Free admittance @marseillemodulor @ora_ito #citeradieuse #lecorbusier #marseille#invaderwashere