Viaje alrededor del mundo de Wes Anderson

Planos horizontales, colores pastel, simetría, paisajes solitarios.
Wes Anderson no inventó nada, pero sí supo dar una estética visual a sus películas que registró un estilo que debería patentar.
No es que alguien se lo vaya a plagiar, ya que sería un robo fácil de detectar, sino que podría cobrar unas buenas regalías cada vez que alguien use la frase “estilo Wes Anderson” al postear una cabaña en medio del bosque, un bote navegando a la deriva o un faro de 1940 en excelente estado de conservación.
Una cuenta exitosa
Hay gente apasionada por esta estética como
Wally Koval y su esposa Amanda, que empezaron a subir fotos con edificios y parajes que parecerían haber sido elegidos por el director de Gran Hotel Budapest, y crearon una cuenta en Instagram que ya supera el millón de seguidores.
La cuenta de Instagram Accidentally Wes Anderson muestra localizaciones de todo el mundo, desde edificios a botes y tranvías, que parecerían haber sido elegidas por el director de cine
‘ Accidentally Wes Anderson ’ lleva dos años y medio de vida y se nutre de las publicaciones que envían seguidores de todo el mundo.
____________________ Genova–Casella Railway 🚞 Genoa, Italy 🇮🇹 c. 1929 • Climbing from sea to summit and back, the Genova-Casella Railway connects the port city of Genoa with the mountain village of Casella in the Liguria region of Italy. Known by locals as the “trenino” or “little train”, the Railway is a narrow gauge rail system that operates nine trains per day carrying both local commuters and curious travelers • Before a train took to the inclines, horses ruled the roadways in Genoa. In the 1870s, a horse bus system was developed that connected Genoa to the nearby Sampierdarena area. This served as a precursor to the electric trams that would later be developed. In 1929, the Genoa-Casella Railway was officially inaugurated • During WW2, Genovesi citizens fleeing the city packed the Railway’s trains to find refuge in the remote areas of the Apennines Mountains. Because Genoa was such an influential port, the city was heavily bombed by both Allied air and naval forces throughout the course of the War. The damage was so extreme that over 11,000 buildings were destroyed. The port’s harbor suffered 935 shipwrecks • The Railway hasn’t forgotten its history either. On certain occasions the Railways oldest train, dating back to 1924, travels along the rails. Originally built for the Sangritana railway, this train also houses the oldest working electric engine in Italy with many of its original parts still in order • Navigating steep inclines overlooking the Ligurian Sea, the trains climb upwards 458 meters above sea level. Among these remote areas surrounding Genoa are broad valleys, ancient fortresses, villages, and the historic Aqueduct. To this day, the Genova-Casella Railway passes through these areas on its daily 25 km route • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @jannawillemijn ✍️: @kelly.murray 📰: @wikipedia + summerinitaly.com + visitgenoa.it • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Symmetrical #Archigram #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Pursuewhatislovely #Genoa #Italia
El salto al libro
Esta pareja dio un salto al mundo editorial con la edición de
un libro del mismo nombre, que saldrá a la venta el 20 de octubre.
Las 200 imágenes que se muestran es la punta del iceberg de una exitosa convocatoria que superó a sus organizadores: más de 15.000 imágenes colapsaron sus correos electrónicos.
Futuro banco de datos
Pero el matrimonio Koval vio una nueva oportunidad de diversificación, y anunciaron que van a crear una base de datos con todas las imágenes.
La idea es que los amantes de Anderson puedan ubicar a cada edificio, autobús, banco de plaza o caseta de guardavidas que fue enviada.
____________________ Grand Hotel Tremezzo Lake Como, Italy c. 1910 • In a time of great innovation and exuberance, and years before the world found itself on the brink of war, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo emerged along the banks of Lake Como. Built in 1910, the hotel was created for society’s elite and over the last 100 years has continued to embody the spirit of the effervescent Belle Époque era • Inspired by his travels across Europe, Enea Gandola opened the Grand Hotel in the summer of 1910. Upon its opening the Tremezzo was met with great public celebration and a massive party. International travelers flocked to the Hotel for years until the outbreak of WW1 • For more than a year, the Hotel was requisitioned for use as a military hospital. After peace was restored in Europe, there was a brief revival of the exclusive 'Grand Tour’ of the 17th and 18th Centuries. But the advent of the railway expanded travel from being a privilege of the elite to that of the many, and the Tremezzo adapted with the times • In the 1930s, the Sampietro family took over operations. They would navigate the difficult waters of the Great Depression and even keep the doors open through WWII. Eventually the post-war spike in international travel returned, and the Grand Hotel adapted to become a place of unpretentious luxury • A third family would take the helm in 1975, vowing to return the hotel to its original splendor – including the many original frescos that cover the Grand Hotel’s ceiling. Today, the tradition of family-owned Italian hospitality continues, and, as Greta Garbo once proclaimed, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo remains “that happy, sunny place” it has always been • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @ghtlakecomo 📰: @wikipedia + @historichotels + @travellermade • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Symmetrical #Archigram #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #Pursuewhatislovely #Lagodicomo #LakeComo #Italia #Tremezzo #Comolake
Más de la mitad de las imágenes del libro no se encuentran en Instagram, y las que sí se duplican pertenecen a los primeros meses de vida de Accidentally Wes Anderson.
Wes Anderson está agradecido
En el libro el mismo
Wes Anderson se encarga del prólogo, quien con caballerosidad deportiva agradece que tanta gente comparta su gusto estético.
«Las fotografías de este libro fueron tomadas por personas que nunca conocí, de lugares y cosas que, casi sin excepción, nunca he visto. Pero debo aclarar: tengo la intención de hacerlo”, escribe el director.
Estas son algunas de las imágenes que podemos encontrar en Instagram, que ya veremos si también son incluidas en el libro.
Hey Adventurers 👋 every other Monday we’re sharing a (tiny) sneak peek from our new book 📚 We are also giving away a copy SIGNED by Wes Anderson ✍️ (Enter via our Story or at the link in our Bio 🥳) Today we‘re sharing a photo from one of our absolute favorites, the ever amazing @SooUKdotcom 🥰 • MARSHALL STREET BATHS • London, England • c. 1850 • “Whereas it is desirable for the Health, Comfort, and Welfare of the Inhabitants of Towns and populous districts to encourage the Establishment therein of public Baths and Washhouses and open Bathing Places…” So began the 1846 Baths and Washhouses Act passed by the British Parliament to encourage local authorities to build public bathing areas • The Act came as a response to the growing number of citizens who were in severe need of bathing facilities and a place to launder their clothes. Public funds were used to finance these baths, not so much to offer a luxurious spa experience as for purposes of basic health and hygiene • The Vestry of St. James took advantage of the Act and began to construct the Marshall Street Baths in 1850. The original proposal requested sixty-four pools and baths, and two large plunge baths (which women were allowed to use once a week, on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.) There was an extra charge for hot water • The land cost £3,500, including a house for the superintendent, and in 1931 the Westminster Public Baths were opened to the public. Great attention was devoted to the main swimming pool, which was lined with white Sicilian marble, and further embellished by Swedish green marble used at either end. In a small niche in the shallow end was a bronze fountain depicting a merchild with two dolphins, designed by Walter Gilbert, a sculptor who also created a coat of arms for the gates of Buckingham Palace • The baths were closed in 1997 for refurbishment that took over a dozen years. The 2010 reopening returned the baths to their former glory. The stunning pool retained its original design, with marble lining and its barrel-vaulted roof, offering swimmers a tunnel into the past • 📸: @sooukdotcom ✍️: @AccidentallyWesAnderson • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #MarshallStreetBaths #AWA
Praga es un terreno fértil para encontrar edificios al estilo Wes Anderson, dada su generoso número de
construcciones art decó, art nouveau, secesión y de otras estéticas.
Sitios como Praga o Miami son ideales para capturar imágenes del estilo de Anderson, dada su abundancia de edificios art nouveau y art decó
En este caso
@valentina_jacks retrató la fachada del Hotel Opera, en el barrio de Nove Mesto (Ciudad Nueva) de la capital checa.
Se trata de una construcción de estética neo renacentista típica de Bohemia, donde destaca su rosa pastel. Detalle: no está cerca de la ópera de Praga, pero eso poco importa.
Si no fuera por los ascensores y los tranvías, uno quedaría agotado de subir las duras cuestas de Lisboa.
@jackspiceradams tuvo la suerte de poder capturar a uno de los funiculares que ayudan a subir al barrio de Bica, sin un alma a la vista. Es la ventaja de levantarse temprano.
Pero no todas las imágenes son de sitios sin personas a la vista. Pero eso sí, tienen que ser simétricas. Aunque un poco de movimiento no viene mal.
Eso es lo que sucede en una almena del
Fuerte Amber, un complejo defensivo del siglo XVI en las afueras de Jaipur, en la India, donde vigila un grupo de soldados vestidos como si todavía gobernaran los marajás. La foto es de @ chrsschlkx
En ocasiones el amanecer regala los colores pastel que los devotos del estilo Wes Anderson necesitan para sus composiciones.
Así lo logró
@em_spaces que retrató el faro de Cape Egmont, en Nueva Zelanda, donde la columna blanca se confunde con el cielo rosado del alba minutos antes de que salga el sol.
Hey Adventurers 👋 If your looking for a place to get lost 🗺 @Em_Space is the bees knees 🐝 She continually inspires us with her gorgeous shots of NZ & Aus 📸 (She also happens to be part of our beautiful book 📚 which you can pre-order now 🤗) Hope you enjoy this beauty from @Em_Space & we wish you all spectacular Saturday 🥰 (If you have a better lighthouse emoji combo, please let us know below 💡🏠) • Cape Egmont Lighthouse Taranaki, New Zealand c. 1881 • Situated on the coast of the Taranaki region in the North Island of New Zealand, the Cape Egmont Lighthouse has been continually casting its light since 1881. It was also dismantled and mistakenly moved in a case of marine misidentification • Built in London in the mid-1800s, cast-iron segments of the Lighthouse were shipped to New Zealand in 1865 to be assembled on Mana Island. Yet, shipwrecks continued to pervade the area and it was believed that the lighthouse was being confused with another light at Wellington Heads, thus contributing to the wrecks • In 1881, the Lighthouse was dismantled and moved to Cape Egmont. Enormous in size, the cast-iron segments had to be ferried to shore by surfboats and dragged to the new site by bullock teams, or teams of oxen commonly used to haul building materials • Nestled nearby the new site was the settlement of Parihaka, a non-violent Maori community who were against the installation of the lighthouse. They used passive resistance in an effort to prevent its construction, However, the colonial presence stationed Armed Constabulary members to ensure its completion • In the 1950s, the Lighthouse was electrified and its keeper was transferred. Five years later, the vessel Calm grounded off Cape Egmont during a violent gale and thus, a permanent keeper was reinstated for another 30 years. In 1986, the Lighthouse was officially demanned and became fully automated • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @em_space ✍️: @kelly.murray 📰: @wikipedia + newzealand.com + maritimemenz.govt.nz • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Symmetrical #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #Pursuewhatislovely #PureNewZealand #Travelnz #NewZealandGuide #Taranaki #Lighthouses #NewZealand🇳🇿
Gracias al uso de drones se pueden lograr imágenes que mantienen la estética del cineasta.
Es la que logró
@alexgalmenau, que fotografió a un grupo de sombrillas en la playa de Phuket, en Tailandia.
____________________ Phuket Beaches • Phuket, Thailand • c. 1933 • Pristine beaches, crystal-blue waters, and vaulted mountain ranges can be found throughout Phuket. A southern province in Thailand, the region also includes 32 coastal islands and Phuket Island, the largest island in the country. Now a popular tourist destination, Phuket was once on the major trading routes between India and China • Throughout its history, maritime marauders ranging from Portuguese explorers to wayward pirates stepped foot on Phuket’s shores. Indigenous Thais lived along the mainland and islands for thousands of years before Portugues explorer Fernão Mendes Pinto arrived in Siam in 1545. His encounter led the Dutch, England and the French to visit the island for its rich resource of tin • In the centuries to follow, the island experienced political unrest, reform, and eventual modernization. In 1785, Burma nearly attacked the region during the Nine Years War. Upon hearing of the possible attack, Than Phu Ying Chan and her sister Mook instructed the women of the island to dress as soldiers and take posts along the Thalang city walls. Perceiving a threat of defense, the Burmese retreated and the two women were regarded as heroines • During the late 19th century, Phuket became Thailand’s center of tin production. Around that time King Chulalongkorn successfully modernized Siam, conducted social and government reforms and gained territory back from the British and French – effectively preventing Siam from colonization. In 1933, Phuket officially became a province • Phuket remains a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities with its population and visitors continue to enjoy its many beaches and islands. In 2004, a major tsunami hit the west coast of Phuket, tragically claiming many lives. Today, little evidence of the physical damage remains and the region has since come together to bounce back • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @alexgalmeanu ✍️: @kelly.murray 📰: @wikipedia + wikitravel.com + @lonelyplanet • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Archigram #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #Vscotravel #Pursuewhatislovely #Thailandtravel #Travelthailand #PhuketThailand #Thailand🇹🇭
Por un lado, es digno de contemplar el despliegue de colores de estos parasoles, que solo tienen un par de motivos que se repiten como en espejos.
Pero por otra parte uno se pregunta cómo se puede disfrutar de la arena y el mar
con semejante masificación de turistas.
No todos los edificios son de líneas despojadas y austeras. Algunos están tan sobrecargados que parecen que se derrumbarán con su propio peso.
Este es el
Palacio de Aguas Corrientes, construido en 1894 en el centro de Buenos Aires, fotografiado por @boluddha
____________________ Palacio de Aguas Corrientes | Buenos Aires, Argentina | c. 1894 • Palacio de Aguas Corrientes, or Palace of the Running Waters, is a breathtakingly beautiful water pumping station in Buenos Aires. In the late 19th century, rapid population growth and the onset of several epidemics, including cholera and typhoid, prompted the city to introduce a modern running water system. Construction on the Palacio started in 1887 and was completed seven years later • Designed by Swedish Argentine architect Carlos Nyströmer, the building is covered in 300,000 glazed, multicolor terracotta tiles imported from a British ceramics and its mansard roof is emblazoned with escutcheons representing 14 Argentine provinces • While its exterior is magnificent, what’s inside is just as breathtaking. Within the walls of the Palacio sits an enormous iron structure designed to supply water to the city. British engineer John Bateman provided designs for the water system as early as 1873. Built in Belgium, the structure’s tanks span three floors and are capable of holding more than 72 million liters of water • In 1892, the Palacio was transferred to the City and operated under its ownership for nearly 100 years. In 1978, the Palacio was disengaged from service for a short time and used for administrative and cultural uses. Revered for both its form and function, the Palacio de Aguas Corrientes was designated a National Historic Monument in 1987. • Today, it is owned by AySA, the city’s water company and also serves as their administrative center. For this, the Palacio is sometimes referred to as The Water Company Palace. Inside, visitors can take guided tours of the pumping station and also explore a small museum on water works • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @boluddha ✍️: @kelly.murray 📰: wikipedia + aysa.com + turismo.buenosaires.gob.ar • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #Symmetrical #Archigram #AccidentalWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Pursuewhatislovely #VisitArgentina #Igersbsas #PalaciodeAguasCorrientes #Ig_buenosaires #BsAs #Argentina🇦🇷
Ocupa una manzana y está revestido por 300.000 cerámicas de color terracota, con el detalle de los escudos de 14 provincias coronando las columnas.
Uno puede creer que aquí dentro vivió un rico terrateniente de las pampas o un poderoso industrial. Pero en su interior alojó gigantescos tanques metálicos, capaces de alojar 72 millones de litros de agua para que consuman los porteños.