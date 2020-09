El tamaño sí importa: esta es la pintura que bate todos los récords

View this post on Instagram

Having reached our half-way landmark of 500million on our Social-Media Reach Count, half way to our target of connecting 1billion People across the world (one 5th of the population), and recently being rewarded with The Guardian's 'Photograph of the Month' (Sept 2020) and BBC World's 'Photograph of the Year' (2020), we are so humbled, honoured, and overwhelmed that our project 'Humanity Inspired' has now been officially described as: "The Largest Social, Artistic, Philanthropic Project in History…!" Thank you ALL for all your heart-felt support! There is an opportunity for change, like never before, and I hope & pray that our project can help just a little way to inspiring & empowering us (all humanity) to collectively embrace a new sense of humility, a more meaningful desire for a life of inclusion, emphathy, & love; and a more conscious way forward, as we become reconnected to 'The Soul of the Earth', with a more poignant, enriched, profoud, and ultimately a more sustainable approach to ourselves, eachother and the future of our beautiful planet. Thank you to @pyong.sumaria for your amazing pics of my Painting 'The Journey of Humanity' (The Largest Painting ever Created on Canvas) Just under 2,000 Square Meters With a story told of where we are now and what I hope we can now aim to become. Aiming to connect the World, through our best possible of intentions, with the Hearts, Minds & Souls of our Children. Keeping the Magic & the Purity of the Child (our greatest gift) alive within us ALL, forever. Raising $30million USDollars to help the poorest children in the most deprived and in-need areas of our world. Providing Healthcare, Sanitation, Internet Conection, & a more Sustainable Education for a better tomorrow for ALL the children of our broken planet. From the Darkness WILL come the light. Please continue to Re-Post and Share our Story. Together, we can make a change and paint the world a different Colour….🙏💙 #HumanityInspired #StrongerTogether @globalgiftfoundation @unicef @unesco @dubaicares @atlantisthepalm @visit.dubai @fsrguae @danaholdings @duluxarabia